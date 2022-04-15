EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde shoots for a special dance number with Venkatesh & Varun Tej for F3
"Pooja is currently shooting for a special dance number alongside Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej and it is going to be a sizzling number. To be one of the highlights, the song is expected to break records. She is super excited as her dance number with Ram Charan in Rangasthalam had set the internet on fire," reveals our source.
"Her glamorous avatar and killer dance moves in Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana wowed the audience and makers couldn't have thought about a better choice than her," adds the source. Pooja Hegde is assured to pull viewers to the cinema halls. Don't you think?
Besides a special number in F3, she also plays the role of a village belle named Neelambari in Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi's Acharya.
Pooja will also be seen in Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh and SSMB28 opposite Mahesh Babu.
Meanwhile, marking her homecoming to Tamil cinema after nine years, Pooja's Beast opposite Thalapathy Vijay released on April 13.