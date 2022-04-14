Box Office: Beast takes the Biggest Opening day ever for Vijay; All-time Record opening in Tamil Nadu

Vijay starrer Beast blasted off with an estimated Rs. 61 crores approx at the Indian box office on Wednesday. As was expected , the film took the biggest opening day ever in Tamil Nadu state and the career-best start for Vijay everywhere but Andhra Pradesh. The opening day numbers are second-biggest ever for a Kollywood & eighth-highest ever for any film, bettering Vijay’s previous best Sarkar (Rs. 50.10 crores).

In Tamil Nadu, the initial estimates have the film at Rs. 37-38 crores, beating Sarkar (Rs. 32.84 crores) for the opening day record comfortably with a margin of Rs. 5 crores or so. The new opening record has come on a non-holiday but in the way the stardom works down South, it doesn’t really matter when the movie has the craze behind it. The last two Vijay releases had some sort of external factors like clash or CoVID restriction keeping them in mid-20s but come a normal release, the numbers have gone over Rs. 30 crores, in fact Rs. 35 crores to be precise. The actual numbers for Tamil Nadu will be posted later in the day.

Outside Tamil Nadu, the film opened strongly everywhere else as well. In Kerala, it scored the second-biggest opening day ever, just behind Odiyan. Karnataka had a huge opening day of Rs. 7.50 crores approx. When the actuals come it could be the biggest start for Kollywood in the state as it is just lakhs behind 2.0 (Rs. 7.60 crores). In Telugu states, Nizam recorded the best start for a Vijay starrer while Andhra side it was lower than Sankranti release Master.

The territorial breakdown for opening day box office collections of Beast is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 37 crores approx

Karnataka - Rs. 7.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 8 crores

Kerala - Rs. 6.50 crores

North India - Rs. 2 crores

Total - Rs. 61 crores approx