EXCLUSIVE: Prashanth Neel reveals EXCITING details about Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 2; says ‘I’m keen to show the ending…’

Prashanth Neel’s latest film with Prabhas in the lead, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire hit the theaters on December 22nd. The film is a blockbuster hit, and ended with a promise of a sequel, titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam.

Undeniably, Salaar was one of the most anticipated films of the year, and the film lived up to the hype, providing an action packed entertainer to fans all around. The film also laid the grounds for what could be expected from Salaar: Part 2. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Prashanth Neel opened up about his plans with the sequel.

Prashanth Neel says all the characters will come together in Salaar: Part 2

Talking in the interview, Prashanth Neel revealed that the world and the characters that he has established in Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire would come together in the film’s sequel. The director said:

“The relevance of all of this will only complement the friendship and the enmity between Deva and Varadha. And that is how I want to finish off Salaar 2, that was the whole intention.”

The KGF helmer also revealed that he had written the ending of the film first, and then built the rest of the story backwards. He further added that he is quite keen to show the film’s ending.

Check out the full interview below:

Prashanth Neel also promised that Salaar 2 will have quite a lot of action in it, as well. However, it will only be there where it is necessary. The ace director was also asked about his favorite scene from Salaar: Part 1, to which he said that he loved the scene where Prabhas’ character Deva, and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character Varadha reunite after 25 years. He said that despite the action, the film, at its core, is a story about two friends, and that the scene elaborated on the friendship aspect of the film.

More about Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire marks the Telugu directorial debut of Prashanth Neel. The film features an ensemble cast including Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha, Jagapathi Babu, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and many others in prominent roles, apart from Prabhas and Prithviraj.

The film has been bankrolled by Vijay Kirgandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Ravi Basrur and Bhuvan Gowda, two of Prashanth Neel’s frequent collaborators are part of the film as well, as the music composer and the director of photography, respectively. Further, Ujwal Kulkarni took care of the film’s editing.

