EXCLUSIVE: Priyamani REACTS to being stereotyped as a ‘South Indian’ actor

Priyamani is gearing up for the release of her next film Maidaan with Ajay Devgn in the lead role which is set to release in theaters on April 10, 2024. With her film releasing soon, the actress was caught in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla where she shared quite some interesting details.

During the interview, Priyamani was asked about being stereotyped as a ‘South Indian’ actor in films because she debuted in Tamil and Telugu films and was considered a South actor working in Hindi. Reacting to the same, the Family Man actress said, “Yeah, sometimes they say Oh because it’s a South Indian character we want to cast you but I hope it changes soon.”

She further added, “See even though we are from South India, I think we can speak the language quite fluently, we are as good-looking as anybody, everybody else are. No matter our skin type might not be as fair and sparkling white as the ladies here are but I don’t think that should matter.”

Priyamani added, “Rightly I say, girls from the South or men from the South, everybody from the South know the language and they can speak it quite fluently. Yes, maybe grammar can go a little here and there but I don’t think that should matter as long as the point is the emotions are being portrayed, they made the point noteworthy enough. I think that is more than enough.”

“I think the point of North and South should change and we are always Indian actors and that’s how we should be,” she concluded.

Priyamani’s work front

Over the last year, Priyamani has been an integral part of various films across India acting in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam projects. In 2023, the actress was spotted in films like Custody, Jawan, and Neru while this year she has already acted in films like Bhamakalapam 2 and Article 370.

The actress is now set to feature in the film Maidaan with the Tamil film Quotation Gang and the Kannada film Khaimara already in the pipeline. Moreover, she is also an irreplaceable part of the web series The Family Man which is already set to arrive for its 3rd season.

