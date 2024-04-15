Touted to be among the most anticipated Hindi film releases of 2024, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff and Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn failed to leave any remark at the box office. The two Bollywood big films clashed at the box office during the Eid 2024 weekend but ended up putting in a rough opening weekend.

While the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer high-octane action drama debuted with Rs. 40 crore, the sports drama featuring Ajay Devgn could put a total of Rs. 21 crore in the opening weekend. Check out the detailed report:-

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Opening Weekend Box Office

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan started on a lower note with an opening day collection of Rs. 15 crore nett. The movie dropped on the following days and collected in the vicinity of 7 to 9 Crore in the remaining three days at the Indian box office.

Thursday: Rs 15.00 crore

Friday: Rs 7.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 8.25 crore

Sunday: Rs 9.00 crore (Est)

Total: Rs 39.75 crore

The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer action drama couldn't take any advantage of the four-day extended opening weekend and ended up concluding a total of nearly Rs 40 crore nett at the box office.

Maidaan Opening Weekend Box Office

The Ajay Devgn starrer biographical drama, Maidaan took a distinct way of release plan as the makers decided to arrange paid preview shows on Wednesday evening, a day before its full-fledged release. The football-based sports drama started with a Rs. 2 crore nett collection from the paid previews and managed to collect Rs. 4.25 crore on the first day of its nationwide release. However, the movie saw a drop on Friday and could only mint around Rs 3 crore but the positive word of mouth helped it during the remaining weekend days.

Maidaan showed an upward trend on Saturday and Sunday and collected Rs. 5.75 crore and Rs. 6.25 crore, respectively, more than its opening-day numbers.

Wednesday: Rs 2.00 crore (Paid Previews)

Thursday: Rs 4.25 crore

Friday: Rs 3.00 crore

Saturday: Rs 5.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 6.25 crore

Total: Rs 21.25 crore

The Amit Ravindernath Sharma directorial puts up a total of Rs. 21 crore nett in its opening weekend of four days including paid previews.

Although both releases are very far from reaching a successful verdict, the weekday performance will give clarity about their lifetime collection.

