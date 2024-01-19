Neru OTT release: When and where to watch the Mohanlal starrer

Mohanlal, who is gearing up for the release of his next film Malaikottai Vaaliban, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, was last seen in Jeethu Joseph's superhit film Neru.

The courtroom drama featured Mohanlal as an advocate and was a major hit in theaters along with positive praise from the critics. Now, the Malayalam film is all set to start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from 23rd January 2024.

Mohanlal starrer Neru for OTT premiere

Neru starring Mohanlal in the leading role of advocate Vijayamohan focuses on the story of Sara, a blind sculptor who suffered a recent trauma and seeks help from Vijayamohan to bring her justice. Though initially reluctant to be involved in the case due to personal reasons, he takes up the case and appears as the special public prosecutor for her.

What follows in the emotional courtroom drama is whether Sara gets her justice with the help of Vijayamohan and also if Vijayamohan overcomes his own past.

Along with Mohanlal, the film also features an ensemble cast including Priyamani, Anaswara Rajan, Santhi Mayadevi, Siddique, Jagadish, KB Ganesh Kumar, Sankar Induchoodan, and many more in key roles. The film was directed by Jeethu Joseph who co-wrote the script with Drishyam fame Santhi Mayadevi.

The film’s cinematography was handled by Satheesh Kurup with VS Vinayak and Vishnu Shyam handling the editing and music of the film. Mohanlal’s stellar act convinced critics to dub this film as his major comeback in Malayalam cinema and also ended his dry run at the box office.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal is next set to appear in the film Malaikottai Vaaliban directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery who co-wrote the film with PS Rafeeque. The film revolves around an undefeatable wrestler from a fictional land and is slated to release in theaters on 25th January 2024, coinciding with Republic Day celebrations.

Moreover, the complete actor is set to play the leading roles in many films like Baaroz which also marks the actor’s debut directorial venture along with other lineups like L2: Empuraan, Rambaan, Vrushabha. The actor is also set to play a cameo role in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa.

