Horror Monday at Box Office for Eid releases: It's lights out for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Prithviraj Sukumaran and Maidaan directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and starring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao fell flat at the box office on make-or-break Monday. Both the movies failed to find excited cinemagoers and the result is 2 of the biggest disasters in Indian movie history. Due to lack of interest, the two movies won't be able to even capitalise on what looks like two months with no significant theatrical competition.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan And Maidaan Face Scortching Heat On Decisive Monday

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan netted around Rs 2-2.50 crores to take its cume to Rs 42 crores after 5 days. The drop from Friday is around 65-70 percent. Maidaan netted around Rs 1.25-1.75 crores and it now stands at Rs 22.75 crores after 5 days, including Wednesday night previews. The drop from Friday is around 45-50 percent. Makers of both films incentivised tickets of their films but it all ended up being futile in the end. From here, while the globe-trotting actioner starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will try to nett Rs 60 crores in its full run, the biographical-sports-drama of Ajay Devgn will aim to somehow get to Rs 45 crores.

Things Internationally Aren't Great Either For Both Films

Internationally, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has grossed 3 million dollars and the lifetime total is likely to be in the 4 million range, which although is dismal, is not as bad as its India performance. Maidaan has grossed around 650k dollars and will try to get to 1 million. The performance is abysmal and there's no other way to describe it.

The Producers Are Going To Suffer From Back-Breaking Losses

Makers of both films are likely to lose in the north of Rs 100 crores. It is the worst week for the Hindi Film Industry with two big budget festive releases getting completely rejected. It is unlikely that the industry sees a shock as big as this, ever again.

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 15 crores 2 Rs 7.50 crores 3 Rs 8.25 crores 4 Rs 9 crores 5 Rs 2.25 crores Total Rs 42 crores nett

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Maidaan Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 2 crores Day 1 Rs 4.25 crores Day 2 Rs 3 crores Day 3 Rs 5.75 crores Day 4 Rs 6.25 crores Day 5 Rs 1.50 crores Total Rs 22.75 crores nett

You can watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan at a theatre near you.

