Horror Monday at Box Office for Eid releases: It's lights out for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan have sealed a disastrous fate for themselves at the box office. Both films couldn't hold well on the critical make-or-break Monday.

By Rishil Jogani
Published on Apr 15, 2024  |  11:26 PM IST |  410
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan swoop on make-or-break Monday (Credit: Pooja Entertainment, Bayview Entertainment)
Key Highlight
  • Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan face the heat on critical Monday
  • Both Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan have sealed a disastrous fate theatrically

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Prithviraj Sukumaran and Maidaan directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and starring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao fell flat at the box office on make-or-break Monday. Both the movies failed to find excited cinemagoers and the result is 2 of the biggest disasters in Indian movie history. Due to lack of interest, the two movies won't be able to even capitalise on what looks like two months with no significant theatrical competition.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan And Maidaan Face Scortching Heat On Decisive Monday

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan netted around Rs 2-2.50 crores to take its cume to Rs 42 crores after 5 days. The drop from Friday is around 65-70 percent. Maidaan netted around Rs 1.25-1.75 crores and it now stands at Rs 22.75 crores after 5 days, including Wednesday night previews. The drop from Friday is around 45-50 percent. Makers of both films incentivised tickets of their films but it all ended up being futile in the end. From here, while the globe-trotting actioner starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will try to nett Rs 60 crores in its full run, the biographical-sports-drama of Ajay Devgn will aim to somehow get to Rs 45 crores.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Related Stories

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again not clashing with Pushpa 2?
entertainment
Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again not clashing with Pushpa 2?
Shahid Kapoor reviews Maidaan, requests audience to watch Ajay Devgn starrer
entertainment
Shahid Kapoor reviews Maidaan, requests audience to watch Ajay Devgn starrer

Things Internationally Aren't Great Either For Both Films

Internationally, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has grossed 3 million dollars and the lifetime total is likely to be in the 4 million range, which although is dismal, is not as bad as its India performance. Maidaan has grossed around 650k dollars and will try to get to 1 million. The performance is abysmal and there's no other way to describe it.

Advertisement

The Producers Are Going To Suffer From Back-Breaking Losses

Makers of both films are likely to lose in the north of Rs 100 crores. It is the worst week for the Hindi Film Industry with two big budget festive releases getting completely rejected. It is unlikely that the industry sees a shock as big as this, ever again.

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections
1 Rs 15 crores
2 Rs 7.50 crores
3 Rs 8.25 crores
4 Rs 9 crores
5 Rs 2.25 crores
Total  Rs 42 crores nett

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Maidaan Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections
Premieres Rs 2 crores
Day 1 Rs 4.25 crores
Day 2 Rs 3 crores
Day 3 Rs 5.75 crores
Day 4 Rs 6.25 crores
Day 5 Rs 1.50 crores
Total Rs 22.75 crores nett

You can watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan at a theatre near you.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan Opening Weekend Box Office: Eid releases stay low

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Rishil Jogani

A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles