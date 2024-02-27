Fan says Rashmika Mandanna's husband should be ‘Very Daring’; here's how Pushpa actress responded

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are one of the most talked about rumored couples from the industry. We have heard quite a few rumors about their alleged relationship and constant get-together with each other's families. However, none of the actors have revealed the truth about their alleged relationship.

We have also come across unconfirmed reports claiming that the rumored love birds are about to get engaged in February. Now, another speculation is doing rounds which is directly related to Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika's reply on the Fan page sparked rumors

On February 26, A fan page dedicated to Rashmika Mandanna posted a picture of the actor and asked a question, “What qualities should one have to become#RashmikaMandanna's husband? She is National Crush of India Her husband must be special. Her husband should be like VD. I mean Very Daring Who can protect her. We call her a queen then her husband should also be like a king”. Later, Rashmika took to the comment section and wrote, “That’s very true”.

After her reply went viral fans started speculating about her and Vijay Deverakonda's relationship as VD may be referred to as Vijay Deverakonda. Although no one has yet clarified the rumored relationship and the mystery between the two actors remains intact.

Vijay Deverakonda on getting engaged with Rashmika

During an interview with Lifestyle Asia, Vijay Deverakonda cleared all of the rumors speculating about his engagement with Rashmika. Vijay stated that neither is he getting engaged nor is he getting married in February. The Kushi actor went on to add, “I feel like the press just wants me to get married every two years. I hear this rumor every year. The press is just walking around waiting for me to get married”.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films

The Pushpa actor is currently basking in the success of her recently released blockbuster Animal , helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Meanwhile, Rashmika has a solid lineup of films in 2024 as well. The actress will reprise her role alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule, which also stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead.

The film has been written and directed by Sukumar and is slated for an August 15 theatrical release. Apart from Pushpa: The Rule, Rashmika has also signed a film titled The Girlfriend, written and directed by Rahul Ravindran and produced by Allu Aravind under the Geetha Arts banner. Rashmika will also appear alongside Vicky Kaushal titled Chaava.

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming films

Vijay will next feature in Family Star opposite Mrunal Thakur. The film is set to be a commercial family entertainer just like Vijay’s previous superhit film Geetha Govindam. Coincidentally, Family Star has also been written and directed by Geetha Govindam director, Parasuram Petla, and is being produced by Dil Raju.

Vijay will also star in the tentatively titled VD12, directed by Jersey fame Gautam Tinnanuri. The film is touted to be an action drama. Netflix has also recently acquired the digital rights for the film which is being produced by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner.

