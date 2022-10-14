EXCLUSIVE: Rishab Shetty reveals Jr NTR is his favourite hero; Shares about their common connection

Rishab Shetty is currently the most talked about star in the news because of his recently released film Kantara. The film has managed to grab the attention of audiences from every corner. As the Kantara Hindi version hit the theater today, Rishab Shetty interacted with Pinkvilla in an exclusive interview and revealed that his favorite actor is Jr NTR and also shared a common connection, which makes him connected to the RRR star. Rishab Shetty reveals that Jr NTR is an all-time favorite hero from Tollywood. He said, "there are many superstars like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, and Allu Arjun but I like Jr NTR. Another connection with him is that his mother is from my village."

When asked if he ever wishes to direct Jr NTR, the filmmaker said, "I never thought about it. Only when a story and concept come, I can decide. " Rishab Shetty's Kantara opened in theatres on September 30 and received rave reviews. It emerges as a big hit at the Karnataka box office. The film becomes the highest-rated Indian movie on IMDb. Kantara was always intended to be a Kannada release alone and despite the language barrier, the film has been performing tremendously well in all the different regions through the aid of English subtitles. Rishab Shetty not only directed the film but also played a double role. It is bankrolled by KGF fame producers Hombale Films. Kantara tells the story of a local demigod, who trades forest land to the tribe's people with a king in 1870 in exchange for happiness. Watch the full interview of Rishab Shetty here:

