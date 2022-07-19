EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda based on a true crime incident; Makers confirm

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda, directed by Hari and Harish is creating an immense buzz since its inception. The first glimpse of the film, released in May, looked spooky and promised an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Yashoda is inspired by a true crime incident.

In an exclusive chat with us, director duo Hari and Harish confirmed that the crime which they are showing in the movie is based on a true incident. "The backdrop of the story is about a crime which is happening without the knowledge of anyone in the society. The crime which we are showing is based on a true incident but we have added some psychological thriller flavour to it. It is about a crime that is confronted by a normal girl when she learns about it. How she exposes is the plot," the makers said.

The filmmakers also confirmed that Samanth shot a few scenes in the real slums of Hyderabad. "The slum portion in the film has been shot in the real locals of Hyderabad. With an actor like Samantha, we have to take care of safety measures also but Sam insisted and said that 'if this place will suit for the shoot, let's do it', and then easy for us to shoot there," director duo Hari and Harish revealed.



Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Samantha absolutely said no to body doubles for action scenes in Yashoda: Director duo Hari-Harish

Besides Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others. The film was initially slated to release on August 12 but now has been postponed. The new release date of Yashoda will be announced soon.