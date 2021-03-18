EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shriya Saran & Lakshmi Manchu share their learnings from lockdown

As we clock one year from the time that the lockdown was first announced, we speak to a few actresses to know about their learnings from the last year

After the Covid-19 lockdown was announced in March last year, there is a lot that we have learnt about the world, the environment, and most importantly about ourselves. We being stuck at home, gave us some time to reflect, and maybe helped us to learn to select our priorities more wisely. Now, as we clock one year from the time that the lockdown was first announced, we speak to a few actresses to know about their learnings from the last year. Read on….

Shruti Haasan

I have learnt that control is a myth, and what we do have is the opportunity to seize the moment, and to move with grace and positivity.

Tamannaah Bhatia

I am more conscious about the choices I make, and I am grateful about each day more than what I ever was before. I don't take the moments that make me happy for granted and I don't sweat the small stuff anymore. I’m no longer postponing that idea of a day off from the sets or saving that outfit for a special occasion or skipping a family vacation. Forgive the cliché, but life is short and unpredictable. I don’t think we consider how much of our life we spend waiting - waiting for the right opportunity, the right weather, the right mood, the right company. The right ‘whatever’ is exactly when and where you want it to be, it's not confined by some theory. Being alive is the special occasion that needs to be celebrated, and life is about all those small moments that give you a good night's sleep.

Shriya Saran

I had come to Barcelona just for two weeks as my husband was here, but then suddenly there was a lockdown. Then one week, led to another and then one month to the next, and before you realise it's been a year. Ever since I was 18, I have never lived in a city for more than 2 weeks because I was always shooting and travelling. But movement is really important for me, so I got back to dance and started doing a lot of Kathak, and started reading a lot more. I miss going to the theatres, but somewhere I have got used to sitting at home and watching a movie. My husband and I even bought a projector, so it felt like we were going for a movie, but at home.

Emotionally I haven't seen my parents in a long time, which has never been the case. So I miss them and my friends too. I have even started learning how to cook, and have become decent at it. Earlier I couldn't tell the difference between cumin and carom seeds, but now I have got more respect for Indian food and people who cook for me. I think I have developed a beautiful closer relationship with people who really matter to me. So yes, the last year taught me many things, but most importantly it taught me the value of relationships.

Lakshmi Manchu

Everyday since the pandemic was a learning - learning how patient you can be with yourself. And learning how to accept today as for today, as there was no looking forward to tomorrow, or work, friends, getting together, restaurants or shopping. So it was one day and one moment at a time. Reconnecting with your family is the most important thing, and to make time for it no matter how busy you are, and that’s something I have continued to do even now. Earlier it was always like I am too busy for this, or I am too busy for that but now I release the value. Those were the biggest learnings for me, and also that I did not need a studio set or other actors to be a filmmaker. I can create no matter what or where, because I did 17 Insta live episodes during the lockdown with people from all walks of life. So these were my main learnings from 2020.

