Shruti Haasan starts shooting for Chennai Story; shares goofy PICS from sets with her ‘girls’

Shruti Haasan is one of the dynamic and ambitious stars currently working in the industry. The actor has always loved to explore different genres and gifted her fans with one-of-a-kind collaborations between her and other artists from the industry. Recently, she garnered immense praise for her newly released single Inimel featuring director Lokesh Kanagaraj opposite her.

In a recent update, Shruti has now geared up for her next project titled Chennai Story as she shared glimpses for her beloved fans.

Shruti Haasan commences shoot for Chennai Story

On April 1, Shruti took to her Instagram story section and posted a picture from her car and wrote, “New day, new movie, New energy. Thankful.” In the second picture, Shruti shared another glimpse which was from the muhurat ceremony of her upcoming film. In the picture, a clapboard can be seen covered with flowers and garlands.

In another picture, Shruti was seen sitting on a chair beside her van while posing with her two crew members and wrote, “Not without my girls.” In the picture, Shruti was seen in her cool and comfy avatar along with the spectacles. Shruti later added another picture on her Instagram story section and wrote ‘Criminally cute.” In the picture, the actress was seen giving a stylish pose while showing handcuffs.

More about Shruti Haasan's Chennai Story

Chennai Story is a cross-cultural romantic comedy set in Wales and India. Shruti will play Anu, a lively private investigator. Philip John, a BAFTA winner, wrote and directed the film, which was also co-written by Nimmi Harasgama. The majority of the film will be in English, with a small amount of Tamil and Welsh. The story will explore the concepts of self-expression and acceptance.

The romantic drama film is adapted from Timeri N. Murari's highly acclaimed novel, The Arrangements of Love, which is set in the backdrop of Chennai. This marks Shruti's third international venture after Treadstone and The Eye.

Shruti Haasan's upcoming films

Shruti Haasan was last seen in Prashanth Neel's directorial Salaar Part I: Ceasefire which starred Prabhas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the key roles. The action-drama film is set in the fictitious city of Khansaar and revolves around Deva and Varadha's lovely friendship. Varadha desires Deva's support in becoming Khansaar's unexceptional king. The film also has Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and many other actors in prominent roles. Vijay Kirgandur has produced the film through his production company, Hombale Films.

The team is currently gearing up to start the schedule of its second venture titled Salaar Part II: Shouryanga Parvam. Shruti Haasan will be next seen in an action-thriller titled Dacoit with Adivi Sesh, which will be released in Telugu and Hindi.

