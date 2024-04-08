Samantha sheds light on her daily morning routine, practicing healthy lifestyle; Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as we all know hosts a public podcast on her YouTube channel which talks about health for both mind and body. Accompanied by her wellness coach, Alkesh Sharotri, the actress talks about her morning routine every day.

In the latest episode of the podcast, Samantha said, “My morning routine is… I wake up at 5: 30 and as soon as I wake up, I start a journal. I write a gratitude journal. I set myself up to have a good day.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu about her morning routine

Going forward the actress said, “And then, just 5 minutes of sun soak. I do a breathing exercise. What I follow is the Wim Hof method, I really…really like that. Meditation, like 25 minutes of meditation. I have been doing Isha Kriya for a while and it has been transforming.”

Furthermore, she said she also has started doing the method of tapping over the last couple of months. She explains that tapping is a process that helps one balance their energy and also helps in relieving pain. She further advised that these are the five things she does on a daily basis in the morning but anyone can start doing just one or two of these and there will be great changes.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the year 2023 with the film Kushi starring herself and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The film featured the love story between Viplav and Aradhya who comes from dynamically different family backgrounds.

Their fathers being at the ends of two different social spectrums, makes the duo decide to live life on their own which develops the crux of their love story. The film directed by Shiva Nirvana received mixed reviews and is considered a failure at the box office.

The actress is next set to appear in the Amazon Prime Video web series, Citadel: Honey Bunny starring alongside Varun Dhawan. The web series directed by The Family Man duo Raj & DK is the official Indian adaptation of the English language show of the same name.

