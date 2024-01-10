Extra Ordinary Man OTT release: When and where to watch Nithiin-Sreeleela starring action comedy

Extra Ordinary Man starring Nithiin and Sreeleela in the leading roles was released back on December 8th, 2023, and was opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from the critics.

Now, the film is finally ready to drop on Disney+ Hotstar for streaming and is reportedly set to debut on the platform from January 12th, 2024 onwards. The film’s official streaming update was given by the OTT platform themselves, through a tweet.

The tweet said, “There's nothing ordinary about this man - he’s a combination of crazy, mad and EXTRA funny! Are you ready for the extraordinary man? Coming Soon.”

Extra Ordinary Man OTT release

Extra Ordinary Man revolves around the story of Abhi, an aspiring actor who has had an interest in the art form since his childhood. He becomes a junior artist to pursue his acting career as he grows up but the lines between his real life and fictional life start to blur when he falls in love with Likitha, a managing director of a company.

Though the film was made by the same writer who wrote films like Kick, Yevadu, Temper, and Race Gurram, it did not live up to the expectations of his previous films and majorly failed at the box office to register with the audience and ultimately failed. The lead actor, Nithiin also specified in an earlier interview that they tried to retain the core and initial idea of the film which led them to the project but the film had endured 20-25 screenplay iterations, getting sidetracked from the initial approach.

More about Extra Ordinary Man

Extra Ordinary Man starring Nithiin and Sreeleela in the leading roles was written and directed by Vakkantham Vamsi and features an ensemble cast of actors like Rajasekhar, Pavitra Lokesh, Sudev Nair, Harsha Vardhan, Rao Ramesh, Sampath Raj, Rohini and many more in key roles.

The film was musically crafted by Harris Jayaraj with cinematography being shared by J Yuvaraj, Arthur A Wilson, and Sai Sriram with Prawin Pudi handling the editing.

Furthermore, Nithiin was expected to be featured in the film Powerpeta which had been delayed over time and is rumored to have now become Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari.

