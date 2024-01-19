Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram producer reacts to the negativity around film

Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role with director Trivikram Srinivas helming the project was recently released in theaters coinciding with the festival of Sankranti.

The film had received mixed-to-negative reviews from the critics but is running successfully in theaters now and the key maker of the film, producer S Naga Vamsi was spotted talking about the same.

The producer was spotted in a recent press interaction where he reacted to the negative talks surrounding the film. The producer said that when he first heard about the backlash, controversy, and negativity surrounding the film, he was a little worried about it the first day but by the Sunday collections he figured the film was a success.

Guntur Kaaram producer Naga Vamsi’s recent comments

In the same media interaction, Naga Vamsi was asked about how Guntur Kaaram had an early morning release in theaters at 1 am similar to Salaar to which he admitted that it was a mistake from their side for doing it.

On having early shows like Salaar

The producer said, “Salaar is a big mass cinema with fans experiencing a certain high at that time but this is a family cinema, a Trivikram sir’s cinema. I’m not comparing them but the mistake was a Trivikram sir film, a mother-son bond film was not a good choice to be released at 1 am.”

He added, “We should have some retrospection after the film is released. We thought we made that mistake and that might be one of the reasons for the film’s backlash. Also, there are many intellectual people in media and they might have expected more but they didn’t feel like it reached their expectations. That’s a whole other angle and we are not concerned about it anymore but it was a mistake to release the film at 1 am.”

The producer also reacted to people calling Guntur Kaaram being termed as a one-man show and said, "Mahesh Babu is a really good actor, he danced with immense energy and he did a lot more but who did the rest of it? The rest of the work was done by Trivikram sir right? The film is always a two-man show, of course the hero is on the screen, but the director can't come up on the screen."

More about Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu and directed by Trivikram Srinivas is the third collaboration of the actor-director duo after their blockbuster films like Athadu and Khaleja.

The film revolves around the story of a person from Guntur called Venkata Ramana who was deserted by his now-minster mother when he was a child.

Unable to fathom why his mother left him and what made her desert him, Ramana and his mother’s relationship is in huge turmoil which is also used by villainous people surrounding them. The film explores how Ramana reconnects with his mother and understands why she left him.

The film also had an ensemble cast of actors including Ramya Krishnan, Sreeleela, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and many more in key roles.

