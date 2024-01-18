Do you know how much Superstar Mahesh Babu charged for Guntur Kaaram?

Superstar Mahesh Babu was recently seen playing the lead role in the film Guntur Kaaram directed by Trivikram Srinivas making it his third collaboration with the actors after the blockbuster films like Athadu and Khaleja.

The actor is known to be one of the highest-paid actors in South India along with being a well-known philanthropist. According to a recent report from the Times of India, the actor has approx. charged Rs 78 crores for the role of Venkata Ramana.

Mahesh Babu charges a whopping amount for Guntur Kaaram

Making his debut in 1999 with the film Rajakumarudu, the actor has presented many blockbuster films over the years including films like Murari, Okkadu, Arjun, Pokiri, Dookudu, Bharat Ane Nenu, and many more.

The actor made his return to the big screen in 2022 with the film Guntur Kaaram this year which was a masala family entertainer film. The film revolves around the story of a person from Guntur called Venkata Ramana who was deserted by his now-minster mother when he was a child.

Unable to fathom why his mother left him and what made her desert him, Ramana and his mother’s relationship is in huge turmoil which is also used by villainous people surrounding them. The film explores how Ramana reconnects with his mother and understanding why she left him.

More about Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role had an ensemble cast of actors including Ramya Krishnan, Sreeleela, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and many more in key roles. The film is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas with Manoj Paramahamasa and PS Vinod handling the cinematography, and edited by Naveen Nooli.

Advertisement

The film was opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and is currently running in theaters since 12th January 2024. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Mahesh Babu’s next

Mahesh Babu is speculated to join hands with legendary director SS Rajamouli for the tentatively titled film called SSMB29 which is said to be a jungle adventure movie with a huge canvas.

Reportedly, the makers have roped in Indonesian actress Chelsea Islan for the movie but nothing of the same has been officially confirmed yet.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by the Times of India. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com

ALSO READ: Top 10 feel-good films in Telugu: Nani’s Pilla Zamindar to Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi