Animal star Tripti Dimri or Rukmini Vasanth as the leading lady for Vijay Deverakonda’s next VD12?

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film, tentatively named VD12, has been creating quite a buzz since it was first announced. This movie is said to be an exciting spy thriller, helmed by the talented director Goutam Tinnanuri, known for his work in the film Jersey. The production is being handled by Naga Vamsi, under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

And now, it is rumored that Tripti Dimri will be playing a role opposite Vijay. The actress, who shot to fame after Animal, is in consideration for the project. But it doesn’t end here, it is believed that even the actress of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side A and Side B, Rukmini Vasanth is being considered for a role in the film. In additional news, the shooting of the film is set to resume in March 2024.

Sreeleela opts out of the project

The VD12 posters have already sparked a lot of curiosity. Initially, the film was supposed to star Sreeleela in a role opposite Vijay Deverakonda but due to the clashing of shoot dates, Sree Leela opted out of the project.

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming projects

Vijay has already finished shooting for the majority of his next film, Family Star with actress Mrunal Thakur. The film has been written and directed by Parasuram Petla, who has given Vijay his biggest hit in the form of the romantic-comedy Geetha Govindam. Family Star was scheduled to release during this Sankranti but was pushed due to the already jam-packed Sankranti lineup. The film is being produced by Dil Raju and the music is being produced by Gopi Sundar.

Advertisement

Rukmini Vasanth’s upcoming projects

Post the release of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side A and B, Rukmini has become one of the busiest actresses in the film industry. She has already signed multiple films including the Shiva Rajkumar starred Bhairathi Ranagal. Rukmini is also playing an important role in Sri Murali’s next film titled Bagheera, which has been written by Salaar director Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films. Meanwhile, Rukmini also has multiple rumored projects across industries, including a project with Tollywood actor Ram Pothineni, but there is no official confirmation regarding the same. And now, of course, the latest rumor is that Rukmini is playing a role in Vijay Deverakonda’s next project.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda finally reacts to engagement rumors with Rashmika Mandanna