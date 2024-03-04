Family Star Teaser OUT: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur starrer promises a perfect blend of action and comedy

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film, Family Star, which is helmed by Parasuram Petla, is undeniably one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The film, which also features Mrunal Thakur as the female lead, is slated to hit the silver screens on April 5th.

The makers of the film had released a short glimpse of the film in October, 2023, which quickly went viral on social media. Additionally, they had also recently released the first single from the film, titled Nandanandanaa, a melodious love track. In the latest update, the makers of the film have released the film’s official teaser, after a minor delay. They shared the news with the caption:

“The Most awaited #FamilyStarTeaser OUT NOW”

Check out the teaser below:

About the teaser

The teaser which lasts 1 minute and 14 seconds gives a brief understanding of what can be expected from the film. The teaser shows Vijay Deverakonda as a loving family man, with anger issues that he has learnt to control. However, events that happen in the film trigger his anger, forcing his heroic dark side to come out.

By the looks of it, the story revolves around what Vijay Deverakonda’s character does when his family finds itself in trouble. It is also revealed that the Arjun Reddy actor plays an architect in the film. Further, the entire teaser also gave off a vibe that the film will be an action comedy entertainer. The teaser also gave a glimpse of Mrunal Thakur’s character, in what is assumed to be the first interaction between the characters. Overall, it is understood from the teaser that Family Star is set to be a perfect blend of action and comedy.

Advertisement

What we know about Family Star so far

Family Star marks the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and director Parasuram Petla, after the 2018 blockbuster film Geetha Govindam, which also featured Rashmika Mandanna. Family Star is touted to be an action entertainer, featuring Divyansha Kaushik, Ajay Ghosh and more in crucial roles as well, apart from the Kushi actor and Mrunal Thakur.

Family Star has been bankrolled by Dil Raju, under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, while Gopi Sunder composes the music for the film. Reputed cinematographer KU Mohanan cranks the camera for the film, while Marthand K Venkatesh has been roped in to take care of the editing.

ALSO READ: Nandanandanaa promo from Vijay Deverakonda - Mrunal Thakur Family Star is all things beautiful