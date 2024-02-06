Nandanandanaa promo from Vijay Deverakonda - Mrunal Thakur Family Star is all things beautiful

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Family Star has been garnering excitement ever since its initial announcement. With the official release date of the film being announced as April 5th, the makers have kickstarted their promotional activities with the release of a lyrical promo of the song Nandanandanaa.

The 28-second promo song features a mesmerizing Mrunal Thakur in a traditional avatar, sporting a dazzling red-colored Bindi. Vijay Deverakonda looks stunning as the ‘Family Star’ as he appears grooving to a song in a metro. The beautiful song has lyrics composed by Anantha Sriram, with vocals from Sid Sriram.

Gopi Sundar has composed the music for Nandanandanaa, which marks his second collaboration with the actor-director duo of Vijay-Parasuram after the chartbuster album of Geetha Govindam. The full lyrical video of the song will be released on 7th February

Further details about Vijay Deverakonda’s Family Star

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. The actress who is currently the talk of the town in Tollywood, has risen to fame with her iconic performances as Sita in Sita Ramam and Yashna in Hi Nanna. The fresh pairing of Vijay and Mrunal has certainly raised the expectations for Family Star.

Family Star marks the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and director Parasuram Petla. Their previous venture was the blockbuster Geetha Govindam, which is still Vijay’s most successful film as an actor. Additionally, music director Gopi Sundar has composed the music for the film and Dil Raju has bankrolled the project under the SVC Creations banner.

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming projects

Apart from Family Star, Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming project includes the untitled ‘VD12’, directed by Jersey movie fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film is touted to be a spy investigative drama/thriller, where Vijay will portray the role of a secret agent. The film has been bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. There have been various reports regarding the leading lady of the film, but there has been no official confirmation from the makers as of yet. Ace music composer Anirudh Ravichander is said to be composing the music for the movie.

