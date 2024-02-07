Family Star First Single Nandanandanaa OUT; Makers drop a melodious track from Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer

The first official song of Family Star directed by Parasuram has dropped on YouTube. The melodious track has been composed by Gopi Sundar while the beautiful lyrics are penned by Anantha Sriram. Sid Sriram lent his voice to this beautiful melody.

The lyrical video features Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in a soothing track that tugs at your heartstrings. Launching the first single, Director Parasuram Petla of the film tweeted, "The VIBE begins now (fire emoji) #NandaNandanaa Full song out now (heart emoji)".

The soulful track shows Vijay and Mrunal having a conversation with each other where Vijay expresses his feelings to the Hi Nanna actress. Later, the song covers their emotional bond and connection with each other. Vijay has also shown off his dancing skills in the track whereas Mrunal has the limelight on her with her expressions.

Check out the song below:

More details about Family Star

Vijay Deverakonda's latest is a family-based love story co-written and directed by the Sarkaru Vaari Paata fame director Parasuram Petla. The film also features Sita Ramam fame actress Mrunal Thakur as his love interest. The Vijay starrer is bankrolled under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) of Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma is the co-writer while camera work and editing are helmed by K U Mohanan and Marthan K. Venkatesh. As for now, the movie is confirmed to hit the theatres on April 5, 2024.

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming films

The Geeta Govindam actor will next be seen in an action drama referred to as VD 12, which is being helmed by Jersey fame director Gautam Tinnanuri. The film's shooting is in progress. The Kushi actor is also expected to shine in a cameo in Prabhas starrer science fiction drama Kalki 2898 AD, which has a stellar star cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani among others.

