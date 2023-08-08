Farts or Eyes? Shruti Haasan reveals what she loves most about her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika are extremely vocal regarding their relationship. They never shy away from flaunting love and PDA for each other, be it on social media or in public places. The diva's Instagram feed is full of cute sneak peeks with her boyfriend. Now, the actress played a fun couple's game with Santanu and revealed what she loves most about him.

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram story and played a couple's quiz with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. The actress heaped praises on him, called him kind, caring, loving, intelligent, wise, funny, talented, and weird, and said she can't choose. And ended up saying it's Santanu's eye and farts that she loves the most with a laugh.

They also answered other fun questions like who's cooking, eats a lot, apologizes first and more.

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika's love story

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika are one of the most talked about couples in the South. The actress revealed that she met him in 2018 and was the first one to propose. Shruti Haasan is extremely vocal about her relationship with the visual artist Santanu Hazarika. They are head over heels in love with each other and their mushy pictures on social media are proof. The live-in couple often makes adorable appearances together on social media and at events.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, she will be seen next alongside Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s forthcoming action flick, Salaar. The film will be released in two parts, first part is titledSalaar: The Ceasefire. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the drama will also have Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in key roles. Salaar will take you on an action-packed ride to the theatres on September 28. Salaar is said to be out in 2D and get an IMAX release as well.

It is reported that she is playing a key role in Nani's upcoming film Hi Nanna. Mrunal Thakur is the female lead of the film.

