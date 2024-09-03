FIRST PHOTO: Jaanu actor Sharwanand reveals face of daughter Leela Devi Myneni as he enjoys family vacation

Telugu actor Sharwanand is on cloud nine since the arrival of his first child, a daughter named Leela Devi Myneni. The big announcement was made by the actor, along with his wife Rakshitha Reddy, on the occasion of his birthday on March 6 this year. This news came as a surprise for his fans as they weren't aware of Rakshitha's pregnancy.

Months after dropping the big news, Sharwanand has finally revealed the face of his baby girl. The actor is currently on a "quick" vacation after taking some time off from his hectic shooting schedule.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Jaanu actor dropped photos from his family vacation wherein he can be seen enjoying a relaxed moment on a yacht with his wife and daughter. The couple enjoys a blissful moment amid the sea while gazing lovingly at their little one. This is the first time Sharwanand has shared a photo revealing his daughter's face on social media.

Check out this photo below:

In March, Sharwanand took to his Instagram handle to share the lovely news of his daughter's arrival. Sharing an adorable photo alongside his wife and daughter, he wrote, "Thank you everyone for the love and wishes. Saved the best news for last. Entering the new year with my biggest blessing by my side."

Soon after he shared a string of photos, fans and his close friends from the film industry took to the comments section to post their reactions and shower the couple with good wishes.

Check out the post below:

Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy tied the knot last year in Jaipur. They got married in the presence of their loved ones at the Leela Palace on June 3. The ceremony was an intimate affair attended by close family and friends including Ram Charan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sharwanand appeared in the film Manamey co-starring Krithi Shetty. Directed by Sriram Aditya, the film hit the big screens in June 2024 and is now heading towards its OTT release.

