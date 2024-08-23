Krithi Shetty Interview: ‘In Malayalam film industry, the working hours are much longer’- reacts to reports of turning down a Chiranjeevi-led film, ARM

Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) is an upcoming Malayalam language film set to release on September 12. Directed by Jithin Lal, the film features a cast led by Tovino Thomas and Krithi Shetty. The narrative spans three significant periods -1900, 1950, and 1990 - focusing on three generations of heroes.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Krithi Shetty delved into her experiences and challenges while working on the film ARM. She discusses the complexities of her role, the unique narrative structure of the film, and her admiration for the dedication and hard work of the crew. The actor also reflects on her journey in the film industry, highlighting the lessons learned from both successes and failures and her aspirations for future roles.

Q. What attracted you to the ARM script? What was your initial reaction when you heard the story?

A. The story has so many elements in it. Growing up, we hear many stories based on mythology and history. This one really has that kind of feel because it features three different timelines in the film, all connected in some way. The story also has a very mythological and vintage quality. While hearing it, you get the sense of being in that kind of zone, which really excited me. After I heard it, they sent me a pre-visualization board, which is an animated version of the whole movie created before filming began. It showed me how hard they had already worked on the film, which I respected and found very exciting. Even though I know my screen time in the film is less compared to my other films, I feel that the role is very special. I think it will be a truly unique experience.

Q. How would you describe your character in the film and how different it is from the roles you've played before?

A. I think this is a proper Malayalam village girl in a vintage setting, and it's very raw, very authentic. I think performance-wise, it was different for me because what they expected from me was a raw and authentic performance with very minute expressions. So, it's different from what I've done before, and it was very interesting to play. I think I had the best guidance to be able to bring that kind of authenticity to it.

Q. How would you describe your experience working with Tovino Thomas in ARM, especially considering this is his 50th film?

A. He is so humble, grounded, and extremely supportive. I was very worried about how I would be able to learn Malayalam because I was really learning my lines and trying to be 100% confident with them. Then I wondered how my co-actors would feel because it's their language. Would they be able to accept my dialects, my slang? And he was like, no, no, this dialect is even new for me. He did all he could to make me comfortable, and then I just reciprocated that.

On the first day when I landed, they showed me a video of Tovino, and it was a brilliant performance. Then they revealed that this was from this very film. I was shocked because it looked completely different. Also, this film is based on three different timelines, and I know for a fact how hard he has worked on all three of them, which was absolutely amazing.

Apart from that, in the Malayalam film industry, the working hours are much longer than in other industries. So it was longer than what I was used to. On the fourth day, I couldn't use my eyebrows anymore because of the lack of sleep. Then everybody asked me, what happened? Are you okay? And I was just so pumped that I didn't realize that because of the lack of sleep, I couldn't function. But Tovino had been working like that for months, and I was just so surprised seeing the kind of energy that he had, the kind of dedication as an actor.

I never caught him in a tired spot. I never saw him complaining. In fact, he was so sweet. Even though we did not get much time to sit in the caravan or all these things, he was just on his toes all the time and so energetic. Even at 3 AM, he was energetic. He once told me his secret was black coffee and power nuts, but I really think it was his dedication.

Q. Can you tell us about your character in ARM and how it fits into the film's complex narrative that spans different timelines and generations? It's not an ordinary script.

A. That is something everybody will understand after watching the film. Also, Tovino's characters in ARM, all three of them, are very different and set in different timelines, which will be very interesting. Moreover, the way Ajayan and Lekshmi's story blends is sure to add an interesting flavor for the audience.

Q. Were there any memorable moments or challenges during the filming of ARM that you’d like to share?

A. For me, the most challenging part was learning the Malayalam language. I worked on it for some time. I tried to watch a lot of Malayalam films to get a gist of it, but I really couldn't. However, I am thankful to the assistant director who helped me with my lines. Every single day, I rehearsed a lot, and then when I landed on set, it was the crew who made me so comfortable. After the first day, I was never conscious about my lines, which gave me so much space to focus on my performance.

Q. We believe in the term right from the horse's mouth. There are some reports suggesting that you turned down an offer that has Chiranjeevi in the lead.

A. I believe these are just rumors.

Q. Who are your biggest inspirations in the film industry, and how have they influenced your career?

A. Working on this film is very inspiring altogether. I feel that as an actor, I am very privileged because I have the luxury of having a vanity van and being able to go and rest after completing my shot. But in terms of the work that goes into making a film, I feel the technicians, the department, the light officers, everybody was so inspiring.

There was a shoot that went on for 36 to 38 hours, and to be able to do that, it's not one man's effort; it's a collective effort. Like I said, I'm privileged because I get to go back after work. But at the same time, the crew and the technicians had to come hours before us and then leave after we did. So, when do they have the time to go back and sleep? And when do they talk to their family? All these things are very inspiring, and just seeing that kind of hard work going in was absolutely amazing.

Q. How do you deal with success and failure? and how have you evolved as an actor from your debut film to now.

A. When I came back and decided I wanted to be an actor after my first film, that’s when I became very obsessed with cinema and performance in general, and I really wanted to prove myself worthy of the love that I had received. So, that’s when I started extensively working on myself, grooming myself, learning lots of things to improve, and then being very critical of myself so that I could step up and be worthy of the love that I received.

Since then, it’s been a constant effort to change and to improve as an actor. Along those lines, with all the successes and failures, they have really shaped me into the person I am today. I have really no regrets because everything makes you stronger, whether it’s success or failure. Success gives you energy, but failure teaches you so much, which is what I think I learned. It’s very humbling, and it’s very beautiful to go through these phases and learn about life in such a short amount of time.

Q. After ARM, what type of roles or films are you looking forward to? Are there any specific genres or themes you want to explore?

A. I always wanted to do a princess warrior kind of role, and that has been my wish for quite a long time. Apart from that, I am open to absolutely everything. I would love to work with all the directors, be a part of their visions, and get to play beautiful characters. I always wanted to be a versatile actor. So only when you have the roles, the space to learn, to grow, and to show will you be able to do that, is what I feel. So, just hoping for the best.

