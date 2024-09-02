Is Ram Charan scared of wife Upasana or his mom? When RRR actor opened up on who is the boss at home

Pan-Indian star Ram Charan is a true family man who never shies away from expressing his love and admiration towards his clan. Whether it's his father Chiranjeevi, his wife Upasana Konidela, or daughter Klin Kaara, the RRR actor is a fantastic son, husband, and father.

During a throwback interview in 2022, Ram Charan was asked who he was more scared of, his father Chiranjeevi or his wife Upasana Konidela. However, what surprised everyone was when RC named another member from the Konidela clan. Read to know who Ram Charan is the most scared of!

Reacting to the question at the pre-release event of Acharya, the Game Changer actor named his mother Surekha. Ram said, “I’ve seen my dad being very careful around my mom. She’s the boss of the family, she’s the boss to me, my dad, and even my uncle (Pawan Kalyan). I have also learned from my dad to be careful around Upasana, just like how he’s around my mom."

Mega Star Chiranjeevi who was also present at the moment chuckled at RC’s response and said, “If you’ve learned it from me, you’ll be happy.”

For the unversed, after dating for several years, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela tied the knot in the presence of families and friends on June 14, 2012. The wedding was a grand South Indian traditional affair. Pictures of the wedding went viral on the internet. Upasana has now become an integral part of the Konidela clan and shares a good bond with them, especially with in-laws Chiranjeevi and Surekha.

The power couple welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl on June 20, 2023. Ram and Upasana named their little bundle of joy, Klin Kaara Konidela.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Game Changer. Helmed by S Shankar, the political thriller will be released during Christmas, as confirmed by producer Dil Raju. Apart from Ram Charan, Game Changer features Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, and Samuthirakani in key roles.

