FIRST PHOTOS: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tie the knot in a traditional ceremony and it's straight out of a Mani Ratnam film

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are married. Yes, you read it right. Aditi and Siddharth have tied the knot following the traditional South Indian wedding rituals. Recently, the actors took to their social media handles to announce share first photos from their wedding ceremony.

Sharing the dreamy photos, they wrote, "“You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…” To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu."

Soon after they made the post, their friends and fans from across the globe took to the comments section to them with love.

Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Congratulations HRH and Sid !!! Gorgeous couple gorgeous pictures ! Love always," while Hansika Motwani commented, "Congratulations."

Check out the photos below: