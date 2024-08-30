Aditi Rao Hydari reminisces the moment Siddharth proposed to her at her favourite childhood place, spills beans about her marriage plans

Siddharth exchanged rings with Aditi Rao Hydari in March this year. The couple have been dating each since since 2021 and are all set to tie the knot later this year. In a recent interview with Vogue India, Aditi Rao Hydari opened up about her relationship with Siddharth and shared how the actor proposed to her.

Aditi recalled how Siddharth had been sharing a running joke with her for over a year. He would often go down on his knees like he was going to propose, but instead, he used to just play around with his shoelaces.

However, when the day came for his actual proposal, Siddharth made a very thoughtful gesture. Aditi was the closest to her nani, who had passed away a few years ago. The actress spent her childhood in Hyderabad, so Siddharth traveled there with her and took her to the school she studied in and made a visit to the location where she spent her time as a kid.

She said, "He got down on his knee and I asked him, ‘Now what have you lost? Whose shoelaces are open?’ He kept saying, ‘Addu, listen to me’. And then he proposed. He said he wanted to bring me to my favorite childhood place, one with my grandmother’s blessings."

Advertisement

During the interview, Aditi Rao Hydari also shared how she first met with Siddharth on the sets of their film Maha Samudram in 2021. She said, "He walked in and said, ‘Hello, beautiful girl’. Usually, when someone says something like this, it does not work. But he was being genuine. By the end of the day, he had me and pretty much everyone on the set in splits. He also ensured that my team and I had ghee idlis whipped up by his cook every day for the rest of the shoot."

Aditi further spilled beans about her marriage plans with Siddharth and said that "the wedding will be centred around a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy that is of significance to my family."

For the unversed, the couple exchanged rings at the Srirangapuram temple near Wanaparthy this year.

ALSO READ: 5 times Aditi Rao Hydari slayed in a saree, perfect for your next wedding invitation; take cues