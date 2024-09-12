WATCH: Aditi Rao Hydari glows in love with fiancé Siddharth as they share sunkissed moments

Aditi Rao Hydari and her fiancé Siddharth are one of the most loved couples in the film industry. The duo are quite active social media users and they frequently share glimpses from their lives every now and then. Recently, the duo’s recent sunkissed moments during their vacation have gotten every fan of theirs caught in a whirlwind of emotions.

Taking to her Instagram account, Aditi Rao Hydari dropped a video with the man of her dreams and fiancé, Siddharth. The clip included some happy pictures of the duo, as they enjoyed the sun on their faces and relished the ethereal glow of the morning hour. Both Aditi and Siddharth twinned in shades of blue in their chic yet casual choice of outfits for the day.

Watch the video here:

A few days ago, the Heeramandi star dropped a couple more pictures from one of her trips with her beau Siddharth. The duo looked madly in love, as they were all set in a romantic mood. Their pictures left their fans floored, as they couldn’t get enough of their picture-perfect equation.

Well, Aditi and Siddharth have been one such couple who have managed to keep their relationship under wraps for a long time. However, their pictures with one another on social media often gave way to the same. It was on March 27, 2024, when the duo got engaged in an intimate and low-key ceremony surrounded by their loved ones.

Earlier, in an interview with Vogue India, Aditi Rao Hydari had for the first time opened up about her proposal story, about how it all panned out and she was taken for a surprise when Siddharth asked her the most important question of her life.

Recalling the sweet memories, the actress narrated, "He got down on his knee and I asked him, ‘Now what have you lost? Whose shoelaces are open?’ He kept saying, ‘Addu, listen to me.' And then he proposed. He said he wanted to bring me to my favorite childhood place, one with my grandmother’s blessings."

On the work front, Aditi has two projects in the pipeline for her: Gandhi Talks and Lioness. On the other hand, Siddharth has films like Miss You, Test and Indian 3 on the cards for him next.

