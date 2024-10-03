'From my bed to the shower, I would be in extreme...': Arvind Swami makes revelations on being bedridden for years

Arvind Swami, who is currently basking in the success of his last film Meiyazhagan alongside Karthi, recently opened up about a tragic incident that happened to him. The actor shared details about his serious spinal injury, which left him bedridden for a couple of years.

Talking to Gulf News about the unfortunate incident, Arvind Swami explained that he hadn't done a film for 13 years and had no plans of making a comeback. However, an unexpected opportunity from Mani Ratnam motivated him to return to acting. He shared that when people doubt your abilities, it becomes a challenge worth taking—not in a negative sense, but more as a personal test. Reflecting on the time between his cameo in Alaipayuthey and his role in Kadal, he revealed that a lot had happened, including a serious spinal injury that left him bedridden for a couple of years. The injury even caused partial paralysis in his leg.

He said, “From the time I got from my bed to the shower, I would be in extreme, excruciating pain, and I would have to sit down three or four times. You realise that you take so many things for granted, like you jump out of bed, but when you don’t have full control of your limbs, it gives you a different perspective altogether."

Moreover, the Ottu actor also shed some light on the challenges he had to face during this difficult time. As quoted by India Today, Arvind Swamy mentioned that he was always in unbearable pain during his back injury. He said that he had to sit two to three to four times even when he just stepped outside his bed to shower.

"You realise that you take so many things for granted, like you jump out of bed, but when you don’t have full control of your limbs, it gives you a different perspective altogether," the actor added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arvind Swamy was recently seen in Meiyazhagan, in which he stars alongside Karthi. The film was released on September 27, 2024, clashing with Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1. Directed by Prem Kumar C, the family drama revolves around the lives of two cousins who grow up to become each other’s arch-enemies. Apart from that, the actor also played a supporting role in Anubhav Sinha’s Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

