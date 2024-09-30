Karthi-Arvind Swami starrer Meiyazhagan faces THIS change; updated version to be aired in theaters

Karthi and Arvind Swami’s heartwarming drama Meiyazhagan is garnering a lot of attention. From fans outpouring their love for the movie to several other actors from the fraternity expressing their reviews of the film, the project seems to be on a steady rise to the spotlight. And now, days after its release, the movie is speculated to be undergoing a change in its runtime.

As per reports, an 18-minute duration of scenes has been snipped from the existing runtime of Meiyazhagan. This impacts the specific portion in the film where Karthi and Arvind are shown to engross in a profound and long conversation during the second half of the film.

This scene would be shortened a bit in order to enhance the viewing experience for the audience. Therefore, the updated version of the film will air in theaters today itself.

It was on September 27, 2024, when the family drama made a grand release in theaters. Directed by Prem Kumar C, the storyline revolves around the lives of two cousins, who grow up to become each other’s arch enemies.

While the film clashed at the box office with another epic release of Jr NTR’s Devara, Meiyazhagan has been striving to score massively at the box office. The individual performances of both Karthi and Arvind Swamy have already received rave reviews from the audience.

For the unversed, the film happens to be extra special for Karthi, as it is bankrolled and produced by his sibling, Suriya and his wife, Jyothika. Now coming to the cast of the film, it includes some robust names in cinema. These include Devadarshini, Sri Divya, Rajkiran and others.

Talking about the original runtime of the film, it is set at 2 hours and 57 minutes. The film is released in Telugu with the name Sathyam Sundaram.

A few hours back, Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni took to his account on X, where he bared his heart out about Karthi for the film Meiyazhagan.

He mentioned having worked with him and shared how seeing his performance on screen he was reminded about working with Karthi in their previous film Oopiri.

