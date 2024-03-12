Genelia Deshmukh thanks debut Telugu film director Surya Kiran ‘for the memories’; mourns his sudden demise

Director Surya Kiran, who has been suffering from jaundice for quite some time passed away at his residence in Chennai and the film fraternity offered condolences to his family.

Actress Genelia Deshmukh, who debuted in the Telugu film industry with the film Satyam, directed by Surya Kiran extended her heartfelt condolences too.

Genelia Deshmukh pays tribute to debut Telugu film director Surya Kiran

Genelia took to her X account to mourn the demise of the director who gave her one of the best films of her life and a lot of memories. In her tribute, Deshmukh wrote, "R.I.P Dear Surya Kiran and thank you for the memories of Satyam- my first Telugu film.. Prayers and strength to the family."

Going back in time, after the release of the Surya Kiran directorial Satyam, Genelia received back-to-back offers. She emerged as one of the most sought-after heroines. Later, the actress went on to work with many upcoming actors in Telugu and Tamil cinema.

Meanwhile, Satyam also featured Sumanth as the other lead which was a turning point in his career. Ending up as a blockbuster at the theaters, Satyam marked the directorial debut of Surya Kiran as well. The film hit the screens in 2003 and was a much-needed hit for Sumanth too.

About Surya Kiran

Surya Kiran made his debut in cinema as a child actor in the landmark Malayalam film My Dear Kuttychatthan, which marked India's first venture into 3D filmmaking. Though he is primarily recognized for his directorial contributions to the Telugu Film Industry, his journey in cinema began as an actor in Malayalam and Tamil cinema.

