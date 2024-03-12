Satyam movie writer BVS Ravi mourns director Surya Kiran’s demise

In tragic news pertaining to the Telugu Film Industry, actor and director Surya Kiran has passed away in his residence in Chennai. He was 48 years old and was reported to have been battling jaundice for quite some time now.

According to reports, he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai before eventually succumbing to the disease. It is believed that Surya Kiran was planning on making his comeback in the film industry with his film Arasi.

Acclaimed Telugu writer BVS Ravi, who made his debut in the Telugu film industry with the Surya Kiran directed Satyam movie, posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, as he mourned the demise of the director.

In his post, he wrote “Remembering some career-defining moments when working for my debut film Sathyam as writer… Rest in peace”

Although Surya Kiran is widely known for his directorial works in the Telugu Film Industry, he started his career by acting in predominantly Malayalam and Tamil films. Surya Kiran was one of the child actors in the iconic Malayalam film ‘My Dear Kuttychatthan’, the first Indian film shot in 3D. He started his acting career with the film Lakkeman Oru Penna and later continued to act in several movies such as Mouna Geethangal, Sankeertana, and so on.

It was only later in 2003 that Surya Kiran made his directorial debut with the Telugu movie Satyam starring Sumanth and Genelia DSouza in the lead roles. The film was a raging success at the box office and gave Sumanth a much-needed push after a string of commercial duds.

The producers of Satyam, Annapurna Studios shared their memorable experience of working with the director and wished for strength to the family in these tough times.

Surya Kiran would then go on to direct more films such as Dhana 51, Raju Bhai, and Brahmastram, before taking a long break from the director’s seat. He later appeared in the fourth season of Telugu Bigg Boss, where he attempted to make a mark once again.

It is believed that Surya Kiran had been working on a few projects before his unfortunate demise.

Coming to his personal life, Surya Kiran was briefly married to actress Kaveri after which the two parted ways. He is also the brother of actress Sujitha Dhanush.

Rest in peace to Surya Kiran and may God provide strength to the family in these challenging times.

