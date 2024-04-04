Ghilli: Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha starrer flick set to re-release after 20 years

All Thalapathy Vijay fans and Tamil audiences are well aware that Ghilli is a legendary movie that never fails to make an impact whether it's streamed on OTT platforms or watched on TV. And now, after 20 years since its release, the film is all set to hit the theaters once again.

Recently announced by the makers, Thalapathy Vijay starrer flick Ghilli is re-releasing worldwide on 20th April 2024. The film had been a blockbuster hit back in 2004, catapulting the actor’s stardom to a whole new level.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Ghilli set to re-release

The milestone hit film Ghilli starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles was the official remake of Mahesh Babu starrer film Okkadu. Even though the film was a remake, the treatment of the film, the enriching musical tracks by Vidyasagar, and the charismatic performance put forth by the actors, made this a cult classic in Vijay’s career.

The movie didn't just make the chemistry between Vijay and Trisha famous, but it's mostly known for Prakash Raj's unique and villainous performance. Directed by Dharani, the film is a romantic sports action movie that follows Velu, a state-level Kabaddi player.

During his visit to Madurai, he gets entangled with a notorious local gangster named Muthupandi, who is determined to marry Dhanalakshmi against her will. The movie depicts how Velu saves her and ends up developing feelings for her, even though he has to eventually send her away to a secure place.

Ghilli also includes a talented ensemble of actors such as Ashish Vidyarthi, Dhamu, Mayilsamy, Janaki Sabesh, Nancy Jennifer, and others in important roles. The movie's songs are still regarded as some of the finest compositions, with the theme music even being reused by Anirudh Ravichander for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master.

Thalapathy Vijay’s work front

Coming to the current lineup of Vijay’s films, the actor is set to arrive on the big screen this year with the film, The Greatest of All Time which is directed by Venkat Prabhu.

The movie is rumored to be a sci-fi action flick starring Mic Mohan, Prasanth, Prabhudeva, Jayaram, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and a bunch of other actors in important roles. Additionally, there are talks about the actor revealing his supposed last film soon, with rumors pointing towards H Vinoth as the director.

