5 must-watch Thalapathy Vijay action movies ahead of Leo release; From Ghilli to Master

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film, Leo, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is arguably the most awaited film of the year. The film features an ensemble cast, including Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and many more, and is all set to hit the silver screens on October 19.

But, Leo is just the latest addition to an astounding list of action films that the Mersal actor already has under his belt. Here are Thalapathy Vijay’s top five action flicks over the years:

Ghilli (2004)

Ghilli marked the first-ever collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha. The film is a romantic sports action film, helmed by Dharani. The film featured Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Tanikella Bharani, Dhamu, and many more. The film tells the tale of Velu, a state-level kabaddi player, and Dhanalakshmi, trying to escape Muthupandi, a local gang leader. The film has even gained a cult status among fans over the years.

Pokkiri (2007)

The 2007 action film Pokkiri is helmed by Prabhu Deva. It features Asin, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Mukesh Tiwari, Vadivelu, and more, apart from Thalapathy Vijay. Pokkiri is a remake of the 2006 Telugu film, starring Mahesh Babu, and helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The film revolves around Thamizh, a local goon played by Vijay, and deals with the conflicts of two local gangs.

Thuppakki (2012)

Thuppakki marked the first collaboration between the Sarkar actor and helmer AR Murugadoss. The film featured an ensemble cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Vidyut Jammwal, Jayaram, Manobala and more. The film has Thalapathy Vijay portraying the role of Captain Jagadish Dhanapal, a Defense Intelligence Agency Specialist in the Indian Army, and how he stops terrorist attacks from happening in the city. The film gained widespread acclaim, with critics claiming that it portrayed Vijay in a new light, a role he had not done until then.

Mersal (2017)

Atlee’s third directorial, Mersal, featured Thalapathy Vijay in a triple role. The film also featured Nithya Menen, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, SJ Suryah, Vadivelu, Sathyaraj, and Hareesh Peradi, among others. The film revolves around a corrupt medical officer and the different approaches that people take towards dealing with the issue.

Master (2021)

Master marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, Arjun Das and many more. The film follows JD, played by Thalapathy Vijay, an alcoholic professor, who takes up a job as a teacher in a juvenile home. While there, he gets to know that a local gangster uses the children in the home as scapegoats for his illegal activities and JD puts an end to it. Although the film is not a regular action flick, it garnered positive reviews for the way the story was told.

More about Leo

The second collaboration between the Theri actor and Lokesh Kanagaraj is subjected to a lot of hype, especially as the director established a universe with his previous film Vikram. The major question that fans have is whether the film will be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe or not. The trailer of the film was released on October 5, and it seemed to show Vijay in a character shade that was never seen before. But, what the film actually has to offer is something that will only be known when it releases on October 19.

