'Happy Rajinikanth Day' says Thalaiva's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth as she celebrates Holi with family; PIC

While the festival of Holi holds a special place in all of our hearts for the joy and happiness that it brings, this year, it also has a special significance for Superstar Rajinikanth. During Rajinikanth’s Holi 2024 celebrations with his family, his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth captured a candid moment of the actor.

In her post, she wrote, “Happy ‘Rajinikanth’ Day Shivaji Rao” expressing eternal gratefulness to director K. Balachander for coining the name.

For the unaware, Rajinikanth started his acting career as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. The actor kept scaling up with his charismatic presence and met the eyes of visionary director K. Balachander. Recognizing the potential in the then budding actor, the director decided to give him the name ‘Rajinikanth’ to avoid confusion between legendary Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth shares Happy Holi photo with Rajinikanth

When did Rajinikanth become ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth?

Adding tags and titles to names has become a thing of commonality now but one of the first few actors to be celebrated with a tag was ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth. The title was given to him by veteran Tamil film producer Kalaipuli S. Dhanu after the release of the film Bairavi. Dhanu was reportedly so impressed with Rajinikanth’s performance in the film that he went on to market the film with ‘Superstar’ on all of the posters.

Advertisement

Rajinikanth on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his upcoming film Vettaiyan, directed by T.J Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. The actor has reportedly completed a major chunk of the shoot already and is expected to wrap up filming very soon.

Vettaiyan boasts a stunning cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and others in key roles. The film has been bankrolled by A. Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music for the film.

Apart from Vettaiyan, Superstar Rajinikanth has also signed a film with Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled Thalaivar171. The film is reportedly going to be an experimental film, featuring Rajinikanth in a never seen before role. In a recent interview, Lokesh revealed that further updates regarding the film will be announced only after the release of Vettaiyan.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth - A journey like no other: Part 4: Resurgence of a hero and still striking gold at 73