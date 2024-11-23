‘He didn’t just take himself to the next level but...’: Sivakarthikeyan addresses Yash’s performance in the KGF series

Sivakarthikeyan recently grabbed attention with his recent performance in the film Amaran. Amid the heightened praise and appreciation that he has received, the actor recently addressed his admiration for several of his colleagues and other actors from different regional films. Sivakarthikeyan openly appreciated KGF star Yash for his impeccable work.

Speaking at the IFFI Goa, Sivakarthikeyan talked about the Kannada film industry and mentioned that the first person who comes to mind is actor Shiva Rajkumar. The Amaran star mentioned that he has a lot of love and respect for the senior artist.

However, he also spoke at length about none other than Yash. Sivakarthikeyan highlighted how the latter brought a remarkable and unforeseen change in the Kannada film industry with his path-breaking performance with the KGF series.

Sivakarthikeyan said, “I love everyone's work. Whenever a good film arrives, I watch it, and I respect their work. But what Yash did for the Kannada film industry is remarkable. It was the Kannada industry's success when KGF 1 came, but when KGF 2 came, it was the Indian film industry's success."

The Tamil actor also relayed his admiration for Yash and credited him for being wholly responsible for bringing the entire Indian film industry on the global map.

Sivakarthikeyan added, “What Yash did was remarkable. He didn't just take himself to another level, but also his industry to the next level. I always admire Yash and wish him the best.”

Well, coming back to Sivakarthikeyan, his recent release Amaran, a war biopic, has performed wondrously at the box office.

The film’s unique plot, which narrates the story of a real-life hero in the martyred Major Mukund Varadarajan, has touched several hearts. The cinematography, music, and all other aspects of the movie have been critically appreciated.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film starred Sai Pallavi in the lead role opposite him.

Besides that, SK also has an exciting project, an action film directed by AR Murugadoss.

