‘Didn’t think our marriage plans would materialize’: Nani recalls how he convinced his wife Anjana’s family of academicians for their wedding

Nani has been riding high on successes with some of his path-breaking performances lately. After his last release, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, the actor has quite a few exciting films lined up. Amidst this, the actor opened up about some unheard anecdotes from his personal life: his marriage with wife Anjana Yelavarthy.

Speaking with Rana Daggubati on his chat show, Nani opened up about his wife Anjana. He also talked highly about the great family of scientists and academicians that she hails from.

The actor said, “She is the granddaughter of the famous and celebrated scientist, Mr. Yelavarthy Nayudamma. Anjana has a diary—his diary. On one of its pages, he's written, “I met Mrs. Indira Gandhi today.” A few pages later, he writes, “After my breakfast with NTR Sir!”

Moving on, the Dasara actor then walked down memory lane and relived the time of his wedding with his ladylove. Nani recalled he had barely started working as an actor back then, and so for the longest time, getting married to Anjana, who comes from a well-backed family, felt like a distant dream.

Nani said, “I honestly didn’t think our wedding plans would materialize. It was back when I had just started out in the film industry. As actors, we don’t know what the future has in store for us. They (Anjuna’s family) were all brilliant in academics.”

Moreover, when asked about how he was able to convince Anjana’s family to marry, he cheekily responded, “Once you meet me, all such doubts get cleared. Those doubts stay only until you meet me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nani has an array of spectacular performances scheduled in the upcoming days.

This includes Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise, with whom he is collaborating for the second time after their previous hit Dasara.

Other than that, Nani also has the popular HIT franchise lined up, as he would be leading the third installment of the Sailesh Kolanu directorial.

HIT: The Third Case would feature Nani in the role of a feisty and angry cop named Arjun Sarkaar. The film would hit theaters on May 1, 2025.

