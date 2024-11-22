Inside PHOTOS: Dhanush, Nayanthara, Sivakarthikeyan, and others at producer Akash Baskaran's wedding

Producer Akash Baskaran’s wedding saw the most star-studded guest list and nearly everyone among the who’s who of Tollywood joined in the celebrations. While Nayanthara and Dhanush drew attention after giving each other a cold shoulder after their public fallout, the ceremony also saw quite a lot of candid moments between several actors.

Well, Dhanush who has been in the spotlight for both his personal life and recent public spat with Nayanthara was seen bumping into Amaran star Sivakarthikeyan, in one of the unseen pictures which have surfaced from the event.

In some more pictures, Sivakarthikeyan can be seen interacting with Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan. He also met and posed with music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who was also a part of the guest list for the wedding.

Talking about the Lady Superstar herself, she could be seen having a gala time alongside her husband Vignesh Shivan, as they posed with the bride and groom in one of the inside pictures from the wedding.

In yet another frame, Vignesh Shivan could be seen joining in a group image with the groom Akash Baskaran, which also included filmmaker Atlee. Both the directors could be seen teasing the groom and having a fun time.

Chiyaan Vikram was also a part of Akash Baskaran’s wedding. In one of the several inside pictures from the nuptials, he could be seen dressed traditionally as he arrived to bless the couple.

Moreover, among other chief guests for the day, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin was also present for the ceremony, along with his wife and son Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Well, despite it being a starry affair, the fact that Nayanthara and Dhanush attended the same event right after their blown-out public spat became the highlight in no time.

See the glimpse here:

The fact that the two actors sat adjacent to one another but simply gave a cold shoulder to each other caused quite a stir on the internet.

