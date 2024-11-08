EXCLUSIVE: Sai Pallavi opens up on her first flop film, says 'audience is very forgiving'

Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, is running successfully in theaters. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the movie hit the big screens on the joyous occasion of Diwali, October 31. After the film's massive success, the team of Amaram graced the Pinkvilla Masterclass for a fun interaction.

During the interview, Sai Pallavi opened up about her first flop film and how she dealt with it at the time. She said, "You wouldn’t want to disappoint the audience, and sometimes you feel that, oh, will this love go away if I do something wrong? So, it’s that kind of a fear that you have, but the audience is very forgiving."

The Amaran actress went on to reveal how she gained her confidence after her first debacle.

She said, "Every time you come with something good and believe that it is good, they actually receive it that way. They wipe the slate clean and then they love your work for what it is. So, that gives a lot of confidence, not that you’ve got to do a bad film and then they’ll still accept you, but at least you feel that we shouldn’t be very hard on ourselves and maybe be a little more clear when choosing the next one. So that’s how I looked at it; that’s how it is."

After listening to Sai Pallavi's response to her first flop film, Sivakarthikeyan jokingly said, "Fans remember hits, haters remember the flops. Sometimes we have to make the haters happy too," and burst into laughter.

The Amaran actor also spoke about his fear of failure during the Pinkvilla Masterclass and said, "Till I got my first flop, I had that fear for every film. But, luckily, or because of people’s love, the first seven or eight films were really good. So, when I sensed the first flop, I got relaxed a bit. Okay, this is how a flop will be."

Sivakarthikeyan further shared how one should deal with it and said, "What the approach should be is not worrying about the flop. First, accept it. Okay, you didn’t do well; you made a bad choice; you are responsible for this, and it’s not the director’s fault or something. You heard the script and said yes to it. Now, realize what went wrong, and don’t make the same mistake again. It’ll happen, and that’s how we evolve."

