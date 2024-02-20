Here’s how Jahnvi Kapoor reacted to being offered roles in films opposite Jr NTR and Ram Charan

Jahnvi Kapoor who is one of the most well-established actresses in Bollywood films will be making her debut in South movies this year along with Jr NTR for his next film Devara which is slated to release in theaters from 10th October onwards.

Talking about her recent ventures in an interview with iDream Media, her father and veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor was caught in a recent interview where he was asked about his and Janhvi’s response to being offered to play the lead opposite Ram Charan and Jr NTR in South cinema.

Boney Kapoor responded that both of them have regular chats discussing everything from films to the way of life and the kind of things they do. He conveyed that Janhvi was indeed happy to star opposite both Jr NTR and Ram Charan and has been a fan of both actors along with watching a lot of Telugu films.

Boney Kapoor talks about Jahnvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut

Boney Kapoor also revealed that she has admired both the actors for quite some time and that she feels blessed to be working with these two actors and also expressed his hopefulness for her to work in more such films.

Along with talking about Jahnvi’s debut in Telugu films, Boney Kapoor also revealed how he and his daughter are both great foodies who enjoy eating together but have a different palette from one another. The filmmaker was also asked about his favorite Telugu movies from recent times to which he answered that watching films isn’t a timepass for him and enjoys watching all kinds of films be it Hindi, Telugu, English, Tamil, Malayalam, or Kannada. Along with it he also praised the actors and actresses of Telugu cinema especially his late wife Sridevi.

Jahnvi Kapoor’s Workfront

Jahnvi Kapoor was last seen playing the lead role in the 2023 Hindi film Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan which was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and featured the strained and tough relationship between a newly married couple where the husband is highly conscious about his image in society.

Being a narcissistic man, the lead character is ashamed of presenting his epileptic wife, deeming it to affect his image in the world. The film was initially planned for a theatrical release but later moved to a direct-to-OTT release which was met with mixed reviews.

Jahnvi is next set to feature in the film Devara starring Jr NTR in the lead role which is a two-part film franchise directed by Koratala Siva with Saif Ali Khan playing the main antagonist’s role. Though the film was initially reported to release on 5th April 2024 it was later postponed to 10th October this year.

Moreover, it was recently reported that Jahnvi Kapoor has been roped in to play the lead role in Ram Charan’s next film, tentatively titled RC16 which is set to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The actress is also set to share screen with Suriya who will be playing the lead role in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film Karna.

