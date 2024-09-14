'I have felt unsafe...': Actress Shraddha Srinath raises concerns over Hema Committee Report

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information about sexual assault that might be triggering for some readers.

The South film Industry, especially the Malayalam Industry has been under fire since the release of the Hema Committee Report recently. In a fresh turn of events, Kannada actress Shraddha Srinath commented on the matter and emphasized the need for establishing more structured bodies to help fight systematic abuse. Shraddha who was a guest at Indian Today Mind Rocks Youth Summit talked about how although she has never felt unsafe while working on the film sets, she highlighted the need for having proper sanitation facilities for women on the film sets.

Shraddha said, “I felt safe. I have felt unsafe outside my working space instead, like while getting home from a party or constantly thinking about where my driver is looking. And I have felt this way since I was an eight-year-old. I have been lucky that I didn't have to face anything in the industry. That doesn't mean that others are not struggling."

Moreover, the actress admitted that things are difficult especially more so when women having bad experiences don't know whom to confide to. "We need a structured body that looks into this (harassment). Small changes would help too. Something as simple as a saree draper or a hair stylist, there are no proper toilets on sets for them. Such basic changes will help. People should listen to this and be a part of the conversation, "Shraddha added.

For the unversed, the Hema Committee report came to light after it was publicly released on August 19, this year. The report mentioned the widespread exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry. Further, the Hema Committee report also disclosed cases of sexual assault, casting couch, and male-dominated power structure in the film industry, among other issues.

Many renowned personalities like Nivin Pauly, Siddique, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, and Maniyanpilla Raju, directors Ranjith and V.K. Prakash, and production executives Vichu, Baburaj, and director Tulasidas have come under the radar following the release of Hema Committee Report.

Disclaimer: Do not hesitate to seek help if you or anyone you know has been abused emotionally, physically, or verbally. You are not alone in this fight, and there are several helplines you can call.

