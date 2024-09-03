Radikaa Sarathkumar REACTS to Rajinikanth's silence on Hema committee report

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse that might be triggering for some readers.

The ongoing #Metoo controversy in the Malayalam industry has taken a new turn as actress Radikaa Sarathkumar reacted to superstar Rajinikanth’s recent remarks on the Hema Committee report at an event in Chennai. Talking about the same with India Today, the veteran actress said, "If he had known, he would have commented. He doesn’t know, so he didn’t.”

The veteran's comment came after Thalaiver was asked recently about his view on the Me Too allegations being made in the Malayalam cinema industry. Reacting to this and steering away from the controversy, Rajinikanth said, “I don’t know... I don’t know anything about that. Sorry.”

Moreover, emphasizing big actors keeping their silence on the issue, the actress said that their silence may set a bad precedent. "They could just come out and express solidarity with the women who have been wronged,” Radikaa Sarathkumar added.

Meanwhile, in yet another interview with a Malayalam regional channel, Radikaa stunned everyone as she spoke about hidden cameras inside the vanity vans of a film set. This time, talking about the same, she said that the Special Investigation Team called her, and she commended them for being proactive and taking action immediately.

Additionally, Radikaa Sarathkumar also reacted to men questioning women for not complaining about harassment immediately. She said that we need to consider the situation of women. The actress also emphasized that there must be a powerful committee, like a strong HR team with trustworthy people, to prevent such incidents from now on.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

