Nivin Pauly breaks silence after being booked in alleged sexual assault case by Kerala police

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual and physical abuse.

Earlier, several reports surfacing on the internet claimed that actor Nivin Pauly, alongside film producer AK Sunil and four others, had been booked by the police for allegedly assaulting a woman. Now, the actor has reacted to the matter and disclosed that the reports are untrue. He claimed that he has never abused any girl and said that these allegations are "baseless".

Nivin Pauly shared a note on his Instagram handle that read, "I have come across a false news report accusing me of abusing a girl. Please know that this is entirely untrue. I'm determined to go to any extent to prove these allegations are baseless and will take all necessary steps to bring those responsible to light. Thank you for your concern. The rest will be handled legally."

For the unversed, it was reported that the Kerala police had allegedly filed a complaint under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Nivin Pauly and the other five accused.

Reports indicated that the actor has been named as the sixth accused in an alleged rape case. The woman’s complaint stated that she was promised a role in a movie, which led her to travel to Dubai in 2023. However, she was sexually assaulted in a hotel room by the accused.

The woman had reportedly filed her complaint with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) amid the findings of the Hema Committee Report row. After the complaint was filed, SIT informed the Kerala police to register the case.

Ever since the Hema Committee report was released, allegations, one after another, have rocked the Malayalam film industry. Legendary actor Mohanlal has already stepped down from the role of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) President. Not just him but the entire committee resigned as many of the members were also accused of misconduct.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

