‘Will just sweep you off your feet': Jr NTR and team Devara chats with Sandeep Reddy Vanga prior to its release

Jr NTR is all set to hit the big screens soon with his much-awaited movie Devara Part 1, slated to release on September 27, 2024. Prior to the film’s release, the team of Devara comprising of NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Koratala Siva had a banterful chat with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The promo video of the interview was unveiled by the makers of Devara themselves, featuring Sandeep asking various details and spoiler-worthy questions about Devara. From questioning the making of the film to whether Saif’s character survives in the first part, the interview was surely a bag of fun and excitement.

In the short promo released by the makers, Jr NTR was also seen speaking about the film’s action sequence and he said, “There are certain action sequences of Devara which would really sweep you off your feet,” while Janvi Kapoor expressed her confidence of the film being a massive hit.

Check out the promo video ft Devara team with Sandeep Reddy Vanga here:

The makers of Devara Part 1 had unveiled the trailer of the film earlier on September 10, 2024. The action-packed drama movie features a tale of fear and valor with Jr NTR playing the dual role of father and son.

Exhibiting fear and timidness in one of his avatars, the actor completely embodies the grandeur in another, showing him as never to be messed with. Along with him, Saif Ali Khan plays a complete baddie who is hell-bent on destroying him and overthrowing him in every manner.

The rest of the trailer showcased a glimpse of Janhvi Kapoor as Thangam who plays Jr NTR’s love interest in the movie. Moreover, the entirety of the trailer portrayed massive action sequences which is surely set to be an enthralling experience for anyone who is set to watch it.

Check out the trailer for Jr NTR’s Devara Part 1:

The movie set to hit the big screens in September also features an ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and more in key roles.

