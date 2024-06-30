India wins T20 World Cup: Ram Charan, Kamal Haasan to Mahesh Babu; celebs get emotional as they extend wishes

The wait of 17 years has been over as the Men in Blue successfully emerged victorious and rewrote history in a nail-biting match against South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup final on June 29, 2024. As the country is celebrating this glorious moment of joy, South Indian celebrities, and ardent lovers of cricket including Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Rashmika Mandanna, and others have showered their love and praise for Team India.

Kamal Haasan's heartwarming wishes for Team India

Kalki 2898 AD actor Kamal Haasan took to his social media platform X and wrote, “The wait is over! A victory for the ages!” He continued, “When the going got tough, the Men in Blue showed what they are made of! King Kohli’s anchoring innings, every ball delivered from the magical hands of Jasprit Bumrah, Surya Kumar’s catch that will go down as cricketing legend! and Hitman Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy!”

Concluding his tweet, Ulaganayagan wrote, “Last but not least, spare a thought for the silent force who guided us to this historic victory. The one and only - the Wall - our coach par excellence - Rahul Dravid. Who are we - Champions! Who are we - Undefeated! Who are we - India! - A Proud Indian.”

Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar congratulate Team India

Mahesh Babu took to his social media platform Instagram and shared a picture of Virat Kohli hugging Captain Rohit Sharma after the historical moment. Congratulating the team, the Guntur Kaaram actor wrote, “The Heroes-in-Blue are the new ‘World Champions’! Take a bow #TeamIndia for your relentless efforts on the field today! @surya_14kumar, your catch will be etched in history… what a stunner. Super proud of this historic win. Jai Hind!”

On the other hand, Namrata shared a picture of Rohit Sharma from her Instagram handle as he raised his hands while sitting on the ground. She wrote, “We are the champions! Bring home the WorldCup #TeamIndia.”

Rashmika Mandanna cheers for the Men in Blue

The National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is an ardent cricket fan and she often cheers for the team. She also shares her heartwarming wishes for respective tournaments.

After the T20 World Cup win, Rashmika took to her Instagram story section and shared a post made by the Indian Cricket team's official handle. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Today was such a good day! Watched an epic film… and now India wonnnnn! Congratulations team India. So Happyyy!!”

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR wish Team India

The RRR sensations took to their X account and shared heartfelt wishes for Team India’s impeccable performance. Ram Charan in his tweet, wrote, “Incredible win for Team India! 🇮🇳 Well done, team! Hurrah for @Jaspritbumrah93 and outstanding performances by @imVkohli and @hardikpandya7 ! Kudos to our captain @ImRo45 and all the people behind the scenes for making this win so memorable.”

Jr. NTR on the other hand wrote, “What a Match… Soaring high with pride. Congratulations Team India!”

SS Rajamouli's salute to Team India

The Baahubali director shared a screengrab while watching the thrilling match. Rajamouli shared the memorable moment as Hardik Pandya emotionally hugged Rohit Sharma, and wrote, “We are The Champions… Salute to Team India.”

Tovino Thomas wishes Team India

The Minnal Murali actor also became a part of the historical moment. He took to his social media platform Instagram and shared the poster of Team India and wrote, “What a magnificent win!!!”

Yash lauds The Great Team India

Rocking Star Yash took to his social media platform X and shared a victorious poster of Team India and wrote, “Victory carved in history! Kudos to the Indian cricket team for conquering the T20 World Cup 2024. Jai Hind!”

The once-in-a-lifetime moment took place at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, where India won against South Africa by 7 runs in a game-changing match.

