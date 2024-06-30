Did Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda watch Kalki 2898 AD together?

The entire Indian cinema world is buzzing with excitement over Kalki 2898 AD. Icons like Thalaivar Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Adivi Sesh, and many others from the film fraternity have joined in the fervor.

Most recently, star actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have also caught the fever. The South Indian sensations expressed their immense excitement and thrill after watching the Nag Ashwin flick for the first time.

Vijay Deverakonda awestruck by Kalki 2898 AD

Deverakonda, who also appears in Kalki 2898 AD in a cameo appearance, shared his feelings after watching the film on the big screen. He wrote, “Just watched the film. I don’t know what to say.. Overwhelmed.”

The actor also felt Kalki 2898 AD is a landmark cinema for India, mentioning, “Indian cinema newlevel unlocked… Wth was that!”

Deverakonda further extends his best wishes to the multi-starrer film, writing, “I hope it makes a 1000 crores and more.. (a love emoticon) #Kalki2898AD.”

Check out the post below:

Rashmika Mandanna finds the Nag Ashwin film jaw-dropping

Pushpa sensation Rashmika Mandanna was almost in a state of shock after watching the Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan starrer film. She stated, “OH MY FREAKING GOD!

Further, the Animal actress called the Biggie director a genius and wrote, “@nag_ashwing you are a beautiful GENIUS! INCREDIBLE!! Congratulations to the whole team (a love emoticon)”

Advertisement

Mandanna also shared that the cinematography was greatly put forward and that it was almost like experiencing the Mythical Gods come alive on the big screen. “This film deserves all the love and more (folded hands emoticon) Watching our Mythical Gods come alive on our screens is my favourite part of it.. (love and a lit emoticon) AMAZING! (a lit emoticon),” penned Mandanna.

Acclaimed filmmakers and actors laud Kalki 2898 AD

Vijay and Rashmika aren’t the only ones applauding the film. Earlier, Thalaivar Rajinikanth shared his feelings about Kalki, calling the film an epic move and also lauding the director for bringing the masterpiece to life. On the X handle, the superstar penned, “Watched Kalki. WOW! What an epic movie! Director @nagashwin7 has taken Indian Cinema to a different level…”

Check out the post below:

Satya director Ram Gopal Varma also praised the Indian showbiz sensation Kalki 2898 AD.

Check out the post below:

Advertisement

The writer-director has also appeared in a cameo in the Nag Ashwin directorial. Appreciating his vision, RGV wrote, “Hey @nagashwin7 KUDOS to ur AMBITION and IMAGINATION ..”

Witness the magnificence of Kalki 2898 AD at a theater near you.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan is the original ‘mass hero’ says Nagarjuna as he reviews Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2828 AD