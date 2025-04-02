Rashmika Mandanna ‘can’t believe’ she’s turning 29 as she pens a note on celebrating birthday month

Rashmika Mandanna has been riding high on success for the past few years, and she’s popularly tagged as quite the lucky charm among the film industry already. The diva has been delivering mighty hits, be it Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal to Sukumar’s Pushpa. More recently, she teamed up with Bollywood star Salman Khan for his massive Eid release Sikandar.

And now, Rashmika dropped a cute post on her Instagram stories amid her professional successes. The diva shared a goofy picture of herself, along with which she penned a long note expressing her excitement on her birthday.

Check it out here:

For the uninitiated, the Pushpa 2 star rings in her birthday on April 5 and this year she seems to be quite a bit excited as she will turn 29.

An excerpt from Rashmika’s caption read as “It’s my birthdaaaaay monthhhhh and I am so excitedddddd….. I’ve always heard the older you get… you start losing interest in celebrating your birthday… but it’s clearly not the same in my case… the older I am getting the more excited I am to celebrating my birthdaaaaaay!!! I can’t believe I’m already turning 29.”

Coming back to Kuberaa star, she was spotted jetting off from the Mumbai airport this morning. When spotted by the paparazzi, the diva stopped by and obliged them with some pictures and flaunted her million-dollar smile.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video here:

In other news, besides her work front, Rashmika has time and again bagged headlines for buzz related to her personal life. Well, if reports are to be trusted, the diva is allegedly dating her co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

While the two have never acknowledged or rejected the speculation, their frequent appearances together have fueled the fire of the rumors.

ALSO READ: Romancham OTT Release: When and where to watch Soubin Shahir, Sajin Gopu’s Malayalam horror-comedy online