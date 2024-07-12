Indian 2: 9 Tweets to read before watching Kamal Haasan's political thriller

The wait is over as Kamal Haasan-led Indian 2 has finally hit theaters today (July 12). Moviegoers have been excited about this one movie since it was announced. The intriguing trailer and amazing soundtracks doubled the excitement around the film’s release.

As the film Indian 2 was released, people rushed to catch the first day and first show of the Kamal Haasan starrer. If you are also planning to watch Indian 2 in theatres, don’t forget to read these 9 tweets before booking your tickets.

Indian 2: Kamal Haasan’s starrer, a HIT or MISS?

Indian 2 has been the talk of the town for quite some time. The much-awaited sequel to the 1996 cult film Indian is back after 28 years. Kamal Haasan was promised to be shown in a never-seen-before avatar with powerpack action sequences.

The political thriller that was released this morning (July 12) has created significant social media buzz. People have been rushing to Twitter to voice their opinions about the film.

So far, Indian 2 has been getting mixed responses from moviegoers. While the majority of them were impressed with the legendary Kamal Haasan’s performance, storyline, and screenplay, a few left the theatres in complete disappointment and called the film ‘overrated’.

One X user impressed by the film wrote, “Just done with the show#KamalHaasan acting peaks #Shankar missed his mark #Siddharth #Rakul did good #Anirudh music Film is bit slow in screenplay Intervel and climax stunts worked well Overall my review: 1/2. "

While another user who seemed to be a little disappointed wrote, “Absolutely no plot other than Indian is coming.”

Check out the Twitter reviews below!

More about Indian 2 (Hindustani 2 in Hindi)

Kamal Haasan and S Shankar have once again united to return with the sequel to their blockbuster franchise, Indian. The Vikram actor is seen reprising his role as Senapathy, a once-feared vigilante, in Indian 2.

Apart from Haasan, the film features Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, and Kajal Aggarwal, among others, in pivotal roles.

The sequel will be a continuation of the tale of Senapathy, a veteran freedom fighter who takes up the mantle of India to eliminate corruption in India.

The first installment had ended on a high note, with him vowing to return if he is needed again and now it seems the time has come. The film, produced by Lyca Productions, was released worldwide on July 12, 2024. The Indian franchise will soon return with its third part, as confirmed by the makers.

