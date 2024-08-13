Indian 2 ended its box office run a couple of weeks back, though the delay in updates might have led some to believe it was still hanging on. Spoiler alert: it wasn’t. The run was essentially over after the first week itself, but since there was no real competition in the second week, it managed to cling on to theatres before being put out of its misery by the release of Raayan in the third week.

The Kamal Haasan starrer legacy sequel managed to crawl past Rs. 100 crore gross mark at the Indian box office, scraping together Rs. 150 crore worldwide. Since Kamal Haasan hasn’t been prolific in recent times, the film has bragging rights for being the second-highest grosser for the legendary actor, ahead of his decade-old films Dasavatarm (2008) and Vishwaroopam (2013). For director Shankar, Indian 2 grossed less than his 2007 release Sivaji in India, and only marginally ahead worldwide.

The original Indian, released in 1996, grossed Rs. 58 crore approx in India, which adjusted for inflation would be a staggering Rs. 800 crore today. It was a true-blue pan-India hit long before it was trendy to claim that title. Sadly, Indian 2 has managed to tarnish this proud legacy, proving to be a colossal disaster at the box office. A follow-up Indian 3 is slated to release next year, one can only fear what will be the fate of that one.

The box office collections of Indian 2 are as follows: