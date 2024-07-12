WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna papped at Mumbai airport ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding

Rashmika Mandanna was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport this morning (July 12). The actress has flown to Mumbai to attend the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The Varisu actress was seen in her uber-cool airport look. Rashmika opted for a loose denim, white casual t-shirt, and completed her look with a pair of nerdy glasses.

What's next for Rashmika Mandanna?

Rashmika is on top of her professional game with some exciting projects in the pipeline. The first is the most awaited sequel with Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, earlier scheduled for August release has now been postponed to December. Pushpa 2: The Rule is helmed by Sukumar and will be in close continuation of its first part released in 2021.

The Animal actress will also be seen with superstars Dhanush and Nagarjuna in another special film, Kubera. Recently, the makers of the film unveiled Rashmika's first look which garnered widespread attention. Kubera is directed by directed by Sekhar Kammula.

Apart from that the Geetha Govindam actress has two big Bollywood movies, one with Vicky Kaushal and another with Salman Khan. Rashmika is a part of Kaushal led- Chhaava which interestingly will clash with Pushpa 2 in the theatres.

Moreover, Rashmika will also be seen in The Girlfriend, a Telugu film directed and written by National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Ravindran, starring alongside Dasara actor Dheekshith Shetty.

