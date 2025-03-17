Lokesh Kanagaraj claims Kamal Haasan and Karthi ‘are waiting’ to complete their films under LCU; ‘Didn’t know that I was going to…’

Lokesh Kanagaraj is an epitome of talent in South cinema, and truth be told, his films have proven to be game-changing additions. The filmmaker, who has crafted his own ‘Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe’ with some of his iconic films and characters, has now claimed that he never initially planned to create one.

Speaking with Baradwaj Rangan for Galatta Plus, Lokesh explained that taking up big projects with renowned actors does not necessarily mean he wouldn't work on a smaller-scale film with lesser-known actors.

The director highlighted that, regardless of the project he takes up, it would take him roughly the same amount of time to complete it.

However, with his own cinematic universe, things have been different, as he never expected to create something of this scale in the first place.

Lokesh said, "I didn’t know that I was going to create a universe and that I’d be doing crossover films within it."

Moving forward, the filmmaker added that since the LCU was something so unexpected, he now has actors on a waitlist, including Karthi and Kamal Haasan, who have previously been part of his cinematic universe and are now looking forward to completing their anticipated sequels.

In his words, "Karthi sir is already waiting. I said I’d be back for my third film, but now I’m returning after completing Rajini sir’s film. So, Kaithi 2 has become my seventh film. Vikram has to be done since it needs an ending. Kamal sir has already asked, so that’s still in the waiting. A standalone Rolex film is also in the pipeline."

For the uninitiated, Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to collaborate with Rajinikanth for the first time in the upcoming film Coolie. The film is in the final stages of production and is scheduled for release sometime this year.

In related news, the director recently announced his impending project Kaithi 2 with Karthi.